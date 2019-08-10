Car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized in the Bronx

By
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Car owners are angry after nearly a dozen cars were vandalized in the Bronx.

One car after the other had smashed windows and valuables stolen in Riverdale.

Jill Varrichio, who was in the neighborhood caring for a sick relative found her window bashed in for the second time in three months.

"I don't know what they're looking for. It's just - you feel violated, that's all," said Varrichio.

On Broadway - it was the same scene as Jovani Joseph taped up his own car.

Police are still counting the number of cars targeted sometime Friday along Broadway in the 250s, and on Fieldston Road in the usually quiet, suburban-style neighborhood in the North Bronx.

Police say the vandals got away with some valuables left in plain sight, but in many cases, there was nothing to steal - but it didn't stop their spree. The vandals left mountains of glass and huge headaches behind.

"I just think it's ridiculous. People spend their time working hard for their things, and then other people, they're lazy and they want to take it from others. I think it's kind of lame," said Joseph.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalenew york citybronxvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Report: 'Serious structural deficiencies' found at 1/3 of subway stations
Show More
Teen who survived lightning strike shares story
10 arrested in open-air drug market bust at NJ house
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
More TOP STORIES News