BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition after police say he appeared to have fallen from an apartment complex in the Bronx.FDNY officials say they responded to 1500 Noble Ave just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a fall victim.Police say it appeared that a 4-year-old boy had fallen from a 10th floor balcony at the apartment complex.He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.----------