Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The search is underway for the gunman behind a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspect walk up to a man and open fire.

It happened Sunday morning on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section.

Police say 27-year-old Ezequiel Rivera was shot in the chest.

Rivera was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman is seen walking into a Story Avenue building with a blue sweatshirt on and then walking out of the location wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

