Father involved in twins' hot car deaths in the Bronx due in court Tuesday

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx father whose twins died after being left in a sweltering car will make his next court appearance on Tuesday.

39-year-old Juan Rodriguez is facing several charges, including manslaughter.

Police say he left his 1-year-old twins inside his car for eight hours in late July.

Rodriguez told investigators he forgot to drop the babies off at daycare when he went to work.

Rodriguez appeared in court Aug. 1 for a hearing to determine whether or not a grand jury had proceeded on charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

The Bronx district attorney decided not to put it before a grand jury at that time, pending further investigation. This meant that prosecutors were effectively pausing the prosecution, but the criminal case is still active.

Rodriguez, from New City, Rockland County, admitted to police that he left his twin babies in the car for hours on July 26.

He told police he dropped off his four-year-old son Tristan at a Westchester day care but forgot his one-year-old twins, Luna and Phoenix Rodriguez, were in their rear-facing car seats

Rodriguez told police he then drove to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx around 8:00 a.m. and parked his car, with twins inside.

He said he returned to his car eight hours later and started to drive away, according to police. He drove for two blocks before discovering the children, foaming at the mouth and lifeless.

Police said he pulled over and screamed for help. Rodriguez was charged the next day.



Rodriguez is a licensed clinical social worker and an Army Veteran who served in Iraq.

