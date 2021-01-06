Firefighters battle house fire in Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It broke out before 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Penfield Street in Wakefield.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from the upper floor of the building.

Earlier video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames coming from the home.

Multiple firefighting units were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

