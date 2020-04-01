Bronx fire leaves 4 women dead

.@FDNY firefighters have gotten a major fire at an apartment building on the Grand Concourse under control. We’re so grateful for their valiant efforts.



Several people are in critical condition. We’re praying for them and their families tonight. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 1, 2020

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Four women lost their lives after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday night.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. on the sixth floor of the building at 1560 Grand Concourse.Mayor Bill de Blasio relayed information about the fire via Twitter, and said FDNY firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour.The four victims were found in two different apartments, officials said. It is believed the fire started in another apartment unit.The identities of the victims have not been released and circumstances surrounding the fire are not yet known.----------