3-alarm fire burns through row of Parkchester, Bronx stores near elevated subway

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a row of stores in the Bronx, right near an elevated subway line.The fire broke out on Westchester Avenue in the Parkchester section just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.No injuries were immediately reported.Heavy smoke spread over the neighborhood and across an adjacent elevated subway line, where passing trains were slowed.Number 6 trains are bypassing the St. Lawrence Avenue station in both directions.As an alternative, you can take the Bx4 bus to get to St Lawrence Av from either Parkchester or Morrison Av-Soundview.----------