E-scooter caused fire that injured 12, including children in Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Pictures show the charred e-scooter that sparked a massive fire in the Bronx, leaving several members of one family critically hurt.

The fire burned through the Watson Avenue building on Tuesday morning in the Soundview section.

It started on the 5th floor of the building.

A dozen people were hurt, and a 4-year-old boy is among those in critical condition.

"There was heavy smoke and fire coming out several windows, with several occupants calling for help from the inside," an FDNY spokesperson said. "Members made a push and removed people from both the exterior and the interior, with both the tower ladder and through the inside, removed several occupants from the fire apartment and the adjoining apartments. They were removed and handed off to EMS for treatment."

MORE NEWS: Hotel worker slashed by man in lobby in Long Island City
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened at a hotel in Long Island City.


Four children were injured, including the 4-year-old. Also in critical condition are a 42-year-old man and two women, ages 41 and 33.

Additionally, two 2-year-old girls, a 6-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman and a 61-year-old women are all in stable condition.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

FDNY Fire Marshals ruled the fire to be accidental, caused by a lithium ion battery from an electric scooter stored in the living room.

There were no working smoke alarms in the fire apartment.

ALSO SEE: Jackie the bald eagle lays egg in Southern California mountains
EMBED More News Videos

A bald eagle has laid an egg in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatching via an online live feed.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysoundviewbronxe bikeschild injuredfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
2 suspects break in, vandalize CT middle school
AccuWeather: Mild and cloudy
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
Girl Scouts troop skips selling cookies over palm oil investigation
10 House Republicans, including NY congressman, vote to impeach
More TOP STORIES News