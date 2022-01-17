tremont fatal fire

Heat sensor bill aims to hold landlords accountable after deadly Bronx fire

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
New heat sensor bill to hold landlords accountable

TREMONT, Bronx -- Elected officials are joining forces Monday afternoon to announce more help for those impacted by the Bronx fire tragedy.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Ritchie Torres (NY-15), NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will join elected officials from the Bronx Fire Safety Task Force to announce support for a new heat sensor law designed to hold landlords accountable.

The bill would require installation of heat sensors so federal, state, and local housing administrators can assess heat levels in real time and prevent future fire tragedies, and improve fire safety and housing quality.

The federal legislation, being sponsored by Sen. Gillibrand and Congressman Torres, would impact all federally funded and/or regulated multi-family housing developments.

The announcement came as the lawmakers visited volunteers from the Gambian Youth Organization and community leaders who have been assisting the victims of the Twin Parks North West fire tragedy in the Bronx.



The devastating January 9 fire in the Tremont section of the Bronx left 17 people dead, including 8 children.

A mass funeral for 15 of the victims was held Sunday.

The two other victims were laid to rest last week.

Before Monday's announcement, Gillibrand was helping distribute 1,000 masks and 1,000 take-home COVID tests to the Bronx fire relief volunteers.

