BRONX, New York -- Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a New York City jewelry store of merchandise worth more than $100,000.
The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon at A&K Jewelry on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.
Police said one of the bandits pistol-whipped a 58-year-old employee before the pair grabbed neck chains and pendants from behind a counter.
The suspects, who were wearing face masks, fled on foot.
The employee was taken to the hospital with a cut on the back of his head. He was in stable condition.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
2 gunman rob over $100K in jewelry from Bronx store
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More