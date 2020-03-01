Man beaten, sprayed with fire extinguisher by group of attackers in Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A group of attackers beat and sprayed a man with a fire extinguisher in the Bronx.

Police say the attack happened on February 16 in Longwood.

The suspects asked to borrow the victim's cell phone, according to authorities, and when he handed it to them, they threatened him with a knife and sprayed and hit him with a fire extinguisher.

Police say the suspects took the victim's phone and wallet.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries.
