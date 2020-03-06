Bronx man accused of setting fire that left 11 injured, 4 critically

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a man intentionally set fire to a Bronx apartment that injured 11 people, four critically, on Friday.

The fire broke out on West 242 Street in the Riverdale section around 9 a.m.

The fire started in a first-floor apartment and smoke quickly rose through the building.

Residents tried to escape any way they could, including using the fire escape.

Authorities say the fire was set over an ongoing dispute with the landlord.

The 48-year-old man accused of setting the fire was critically injured along with three other people. Police say he is emotionally disturbed.

Neighbors say another resident helped rescue others and called that resident a hero for helping the elderly escape.

All of the victims are being treated at Jacobi Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalebronxnew york cityfireapartment firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY; 4,000 people under quarantine
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid 3rd positive coronavirus case
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot on customer's head: Police
New York's Finest celebrates women on the force
Show More
Queens residents kicked out of hotels after sewage spill
Woman's 100th birthday wish? Go to jail!
Sade Baderinwa hosts UN's celebration of International Women's Day
2 NYC private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News