Bronx man charged with murdering mother-in-law

By Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man in the Bronx is under arrest after police say he murdered his mother-in-law.

Authorities say 39-year-old Angel Montanez is responsible for the killing of the 65-year-old woman and have charged him with second degree murder.

The victim was found unresponsive in her bed by her 10-year-old grandson in the home they all shared in Claremont, police say.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing as the medical examiner works to determine the cause of death.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremontbronxnew york cityarrestmurdernypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 injured when garbage truck crashes near the Lincoln Tunnel
NJ truck crash left frustrated drivers with nowhere to turn
Hero's Farewell: Detective who fought for 9/11 victims laid to rest
Blue Bell says it found tub of ice cream licked in viral video
NJ camp counselors suspended after child suffers burns
Former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen, the 'Hefty Lefty,' dies at 38
Scare in Queens when doll resembling baby seen in locked car
Show More
Woman on frantic search for engagement ring lost in NYC
Nevada trooper pulls over hearse traveling in HOV lane
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
Katz has slim lead as ballot counting continues in Queens DA primary
NJ karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting child
More TOP STORIES News