Bronx man charged with murdering mother-in-law

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man in the Bronx is under arrest after police say he murdered his mother-in-law.Authorities say 39-year-old Angel Montanez is responsible for the killing of the 65-year-old woman and have charged him with second degree murder.The victim was found unresponsive in her bed by her 10-year-old grandson in the home they all shared in Claremont, police say.Her identity has not yet been released.The investigation is ongoing as the medical examiner works to determine the cause of death.