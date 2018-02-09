Bronx man charged with stalking, harassing supermodel Bella Hadid

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has the details on the Bronx man charged with stalking supermodel Bella Hadid. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have arrested a Bronx man accused of stalking and harassing of a supermodel over the past three months.

Authorities say 37-year-old Brian Perez sent unwanted messages and videos on social media to Bella Hadid starting in December.

The 21-year-old Hadid also told police she had seen Perez standing outside her Tribeca home.

He was arrested after her security spotted him in the vicinity of her building around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

They followed him and called police.

He was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stalkingharassmentNew York CityTribecaManhattanBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News