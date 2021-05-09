Video shows violent attempt to take man's moped in Bronx

The incident happened on East 177th Street just before 3:30 p.m. on April 14.
The suspects cut off the 27-year-old victim who was also riding a moped.
A fight broke out and one suspect started punching the victim as they tried to take his moped.
The victim, who was wearing a helmet, did not give in. His cellphone was taken but he would not give up his keys.
The two suspects finally took off when bystanders started to intervene.
The suspect suffered a scrape to his knee and pain to his back but he refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
