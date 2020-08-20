Health & Fitness

Eye surgery will allow NYC mom to see newborn daughter clearly for 1st time

By
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Bronx mother will get her first good looks at her newborn daughter after doctors performed a special surgery on her cataracts Wednesday.

"I just woke up one day, had a headache and started seeing black spots," Shakira Hernandez said.

Hernandez was seven months pregnant and preeclampsia was making her already poor vision even worse.

The 25-year-old had cataracts, a side effect of the type 1 diabetes she's had since she was eight.

This week, she had surgery on her left eye at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

On Thursday, the patch came off.

It will be an emotional moment when Hernandez is finally able to see her 3-month-old baby girl in a whole new way.

"I can't wait to hold her because I'm going to see her clearly for the first time," Hernandez said.

Mount Sinai ophthalmologist Dr. Gennady Landa is hopeful this surgery restores the vision in her left eye for good.
"I know she is going to be happy, the improvement was beyond my expected results," Landa said.

Once Hernandez goes home, she'll get to behold her daughter Samaiya, in a new whole new light.

"I was told it would be hard, and she's perfect," Hernandez said.

Hernandez's right eye is in even worse shape. She will have surgery on that eye in several weeks.

But for now, she is looking forward to watching her daughter and enjoying all that she can now see.

RELATED | Son comes home early from Afghanistan to surprise father - with the help of the NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Harold Murphy was being called back to the precinct to be part of a detail to greet a special VIP...he thinks Cardinal Dolan is coming, but instead, he was in for a surprise.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseast villagemanhattannew york citychildrenfamilyeye caresurgerymanhattan newsmount sinai hospital
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
7 On Your Side: Pandemic partying causing rise in noise complaints
Hurricanes brewing? 2 new tropical depressions form on the same day
Another big local school district is going all-remote
Show More
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty in alleged fraud scam
New Jersey makes a decision on fall high school sports
Mayor unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Man charged in shooting of 4-year-old outside NJ apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News