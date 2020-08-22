Young Bronx mom of 3 is slain amid NYC shootings surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6383768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old male Uber driver were injured in shootings overnight.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police identified a 25-year-old Bronx mother of three who was fatally shot early Saturday.Officers responding to reports of an assault at East 152nd Street near Public School 1 at approximately 5:30 a.m. arrived to find Priscilla Vasquez suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Family members told the Daily News that they believe she may not have been the target of the shooting. They said Vasquez, who lived a block away from where she was shot, was raised by an aunt in New York after the death of her birth mother in Puerto Rico and had been visiting her aunt hours before her death."She was just with me before at my house hanging out, joking and smoking hookah," Patria Moris told the newspaper. "Before she left she gave me a hug and told me, 'I love you, mom.'"A gunman allegedly was seen running from the scene wearing a black hoodie and a white surgical mask.Police say the killing was among eleven shooting incidents, with twelve total victims reported since midnight.An 18-year old woman was shot twice at 120th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem.Police say the teen was shot once in each leg and was taken to Harlem Hospital.It's unclear whether she was the intended target of the gunfire.In Brooklyn, someone shot an Uber driver on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island after a dispute with a man on a bicycle.The driver was waiting to pick up a passenger.The 30-year-old driver was shot in his torso and was being treated at a hospital.Police say it's not clear if the gunman and victim knew each other and did not involve a robbery.So far, no arrests.Meanwhile, a gun buyback was held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Arverne in Queens.People with a gun, legal or illegal, were invited to trade it in for a bank card worth up to $200 dollars, no questions asked.Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said a previous event last week took 117 firearms off the streets."These are very difficult times. We have gun violence that's grown exponentially all over the city of New York. And Queens, of course, is not an exception. People need to stay alert, but most importantly, if you know that someone has a gun, you see that someone has a weapon, notify someone. Either have them come to a gun buyback, but most importantly notify the police department," Katz said.Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.----------