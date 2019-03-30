Crime & Safety

Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins

Naveen Dhaliwal has the story from Woodlawn.

By Naveen Dhaliwal
WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a car burglar who is accused of breaking into more than two dozen vehicles this week in the Bronx.

The cars were all parked on the street overnight in the area of East 238th and Van Cortlandt Park.

A total of 27 cars have been broken into - on Friday night police were out in marked and unmarked cars, hoping to catch the guy before he strikes again.

Wayne McLoughlin thought his truck was safely parked in the quiet neighborhood across the park, but it turns out it wasn't.

"I woke up Wednesday morning and noticed my truck was broken into," he said.

The shards of glass are still on the street. His truck was ransacked, and other than some loose change, nothing was taken - except his sense of security.

"We've usually never heard of this happening" said neighbor Savina Janatti.

While police are patrolling the area, neighbors are also doing their part.

"Parking our cars near the window, so we can watch them," added Janatti.

More TOP STORIES News