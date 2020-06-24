3-year-old girl hurt when firework launched from Bronx street explodes in window

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A 3-year-old girl was injured while watching fireworks from the window of her Bronx apartment.Authorities say the girl was watching the fireworks being launched from the street with her parents from their sixth floor bedroom just before 12:15 a.m.One of the shells struck the window and exploded, causing a laceration to the girl's left bicep that required stitches.She also suffered first- and second-degree burns.Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------