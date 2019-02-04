Police-involved shooting leaves suspect, officer injured in the Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx --
A suspect is wounded, 3 others are in custody and a police officer has been taken to the hospital following a confrontation in the Bronx.

The incident happened Sheridan Avenue and East 162nd Street in the Melrose section shortly before noon.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that one suspect was shot in the shoulder area, a non-life-threatening injury

Three other suspects are in custody.

A female police officer sustained various injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NYPD is asking people to avoid the area of East 162 Street & Jerome Avenue.

