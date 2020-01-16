Suspects wanted for robbing, beating man with piece of wood in New York: Police

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who robbed and beat another man in the Bronx with a piece of lumber.Police say the victim was walking in the Soundview section of the Bronx on the morning of New Year's Day, when he was approached by two men who demanded his belongings.According to police, the victim ran to a nearby store to ask for help. When the victim came out, the two suspects struck him with a piece of wood, stole his money and cellphone and ran off.Police describe one suspect as a male in his 20s, with a goatee and last seen wearing all black clothes.The other suspect is a described as a male in his 20s and last seen wearing a dark-colored bubble jacket.Authorities say this incident appears to be a random robbery and nothing targeted.The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.----------