Suspects wanted for robbing, beating man with piece of wood in New York: Police

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who robbed and beat another man in the Bronx with a piece of lumber.

Police say the victim was walking in the Soundview section of the Bronx on the morning of New Year's Day, when he was approached by two men who demanded his belongings.

According to police, the victim ran to a nearby store to ask for help. When the victim came out, the two suspects struck him with a piece of wood, stole his money and cellphone and ran off.

Police describe one suspect as a male in his 20s, with a goatee and last seen wearing all black clothes.

The other suspect is a described as a male in his 20s and last seen wearing a dark-colored bubble jacket.

Authorities say this incident appears to be a random robbery and nothing targeted.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewbronxnew york cityrobberybeating
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News