Watch: 2 men caught on camera shooting at vehicle in the Bronx, gunfire hits apartment

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for 2 gunmen in Bronx shooting

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for two men who were caught on camera opening fire on a vehicle as it drove down the street.

It happened on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday.


The two men were seen walking together on White Plains Road when the first man took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle.

After the shooting, the two men took off running.



The bullets ricocheted off a parked car and entered a second-floor apartment. A 41-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
EMBED More News Videos

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldbronxnew york citystray bulletshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police fire shots at 2 robbery suspects during traffic stop in NYC
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Man stopped for crash killed by suspected drunk driver on Belt Parkway
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
AccuWeather: Dry for Columbus Day Parade
Woman dies after being attacked in NYC; Mugger charged with murder
Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year
Show More
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
New transit plan in the works to help commuters get to work on time
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
COVID News: Cases drop 44% since delta-driven peak in mid-September
More TOP STORIES News