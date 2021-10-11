Watch: 2 men caught on camera shooting at vehicle in the Bronx, gunfire hits apartment

It happened on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday.
The two men were seen walking together on White Plains Road when the first man took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle.
After the shooting, the two men took off running.
The bullets ricocheted off a parked car and entered a second-floor apartment. A 41-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
