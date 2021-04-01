Gunman opens fire on camera in Bronx neighborhood

It happened last month on Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before the suspect opened fire.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and survived.
It's not clear what led to the violence.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the shooter.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
MORE NEWS: Arrest in brutal Manhattan attack on Asian woman heading to church
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip