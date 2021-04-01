Gunman opens fire on camera in Bronx neighborhood

Bronx shooting: New video of suspect opening fire

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New video shows a suspect opening fire on a Bronx street, wounding a man in the leg.

It happened last month on Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before the suspect opened fire.



The victim was taken to an area hospital and survived.

It's not clear what led to the violence.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the shooter.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

