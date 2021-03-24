NYPD releases video of shooting in Williamsbridge, Bronx

The video shows the suspect opening fire on Fenton Avenue in Williamsbridge.
It happened late Sunday night.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
The suspect remains at large.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking that person down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
