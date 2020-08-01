Manhunt for suspect who fatally shot 21-year-old shot outside Bronx deli

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A gunman who walked through a crowd of people and fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a deli in the Bronx is on the run.The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at Randall Ave in Soundview.Surveillance video shows a suspect seen with a gun wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side.Police say the victim was identified as Shaquan Wilson. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.A resident in community said Wilson celebrated a birthday and the birth of a child in the last week.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------