Surveillance shows gunman follow man, shoot him several times in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Man shot several times by gunman in Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a man in the Bronx and then shot him several times.

Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.


It happened on July 4th at 6:19 p.m. on Hunts Point Avenue.



The victim was shot several times in the legs, buttocks, and finger. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he is expected to recover.

The gunman is said to have a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt with a wolf image and Wildlife printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

