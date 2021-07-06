Surveillance shows gunman follow man, shoot him several times in the Bronx

Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.
It happened on July 4th at 6:19 p.m. on Hunts Point Avenue.
The victim was shot several times in the legs, buttocks, and finger. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he is expected to recover.
The gunman is said to have a light complexion. He was wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt with a wolf image and Wildlife printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
