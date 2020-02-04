Man fatally shot in Bronx building lobby after returning from grocery store

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a building lobby in the Bronx, and the victim's heartbroken mother is now speaking out about the murder.Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Shameek Lilly, who lived with his mom and stepfather on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.His mother said he was returning from the store when he was shot in the chest around 9 p.m. Monday, and his groceries were lying nearby.She said a neighbor knocked on her door, alerting her. She rushed to Montefiore Hospital with her son, but he did not survive.She said she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt her son."He just finished his OSHA training, he was getting on his feet trying to get his life together, trying to get on the good foot," she said. "He was a good kid and I loved him. I'm going to always love him, my son, only child."So far, there are no arrests and no description of the gunman."He takes care of his son, loves his son to death," friend Michael Ramirez said. "Everybody knows him, everybody loves him. It's sad. They hit the wrong person."Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------