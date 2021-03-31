Man fatally shot while driving on Bruckner Expressway in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10457929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man was fatally shot as he drove the southbound Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday night.A blue sedan pulled alongside his car and an occupant opened fire on him between Exit 7B and Exit 8 just after 10:20 p.m.The victim, identified as Nelson Caban, was shot in the chest and face and pulled over in the middle of the highway.He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.It is unclear if the shooting was the result of road rage or a prior dispute.Southbound I-95 was shut down at Country Club Road in the Bronx as police investigated.----------