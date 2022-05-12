22-year-old man shot in back of head at entrance of Bronx park

By Eyewitness News
22-year-old man shot in back of head at entrance of NYC park

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head at the entrance of a park near Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Police say a 22-year-old man was standing at the entrance of Mullaly Park in the Concourse section of the Bronx around 6:45 p.m. when he was shot twice in the back of the head.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he's undergoing surgery.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx
No arrests have been made.



The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:
new york citybronxgun violenceshootingman shot
