22-year-old man shot in back of head at entrance of Bronx park

Police say a 22-year-old man was standing at the entrance of Mullaly Park in the Concourse section of the Bronx around 6:45 p.m. when he was shot twice in the back of the head.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he's undergoing surgery.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
