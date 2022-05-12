22-year-old man shot in back of head at entrance of Bronx park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11837018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from the scene of Tuesday night's shooting.

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head at the entrance of a park near Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.Police say a 22-year-old man was standing at the entrance of Mullaly Park in the Concourse section of the Bronx around 6:45 p.m. when he was shot twice in the back of the head.He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he's undergoing surgery.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.----------