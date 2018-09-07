Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash

A manhunt is underway in the Bronx after a wild scene that involved a shooting and a wrong-way chase that ended in a crash.The incident began with gunshots at East 175th Street and Walton Avenue in the Mount Hope section, and authorities believe a popular area rapper who was not struck was the intended target.Police say two or three men and a woman, one of them the shooter, in a black SUV then chased a silver sedan the wrong way down East Tremont Avenue before the SUV rear-ended the sedan into a concrete wall at Grand Concourse.The occupants of the SUV then fled the scene on foot.School had just let out, and the area was packed with kids."We heard a big crash right here with the car, and we saw the smoke coming out," witness Kathleen Resitillo said. "We heard a gunshot, and then the guy came running down. He said there was a gun, and that someone had a gun. So me and my sister, we ran into the store, and I call the police. And I told them what he looked like, and we told them what happened."The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and is said to be uncooperative. The rapper is said to be talking to police.Investigators were still piecing together the events, and more information is expected to be released.----------