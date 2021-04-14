Search for attacker who stabbed man in back in Bronx deli

It happened Monday, April 12 at 11:30 p.m. inside a deli on Briggs Avenue.
The victim and attacker got into an argument that escalated into violence.
That's when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back before running from the scene.
The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
MORE NEWS: Asian man body slammed by ranting man in broad daylight attack in NYC
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube