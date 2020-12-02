Suspect stabs woman, barricades herself in Bronx apartment, NYPD says

It happened in the 700 block of East 243rd Street in Wakefield.
Police say 28-year-old Ysenia Carbajal barricaded herself inside an apartment after stabbing a 20-year-old woman several times.
The victim is in critical condition this morning.
Carbajal has been charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.
