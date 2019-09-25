Good Samaritans honored for saving girl whose dad jumped with her in front of train

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two subway heroes were honored Wednesday morning, two days after they jumped into action to rescue a 5-year-old girl who had been dragged in front of a train by her father.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted the ceremony honoring Jairo Torres and Antonyo Love.

Video showed the men teaming up Monday to rescue the girl from underneath a subway car at the Kingsbridge Road station after her father jumped off the platform with her in his arms.

The father, later identified as Fernando Balbuena-Flores, was killed, but the little girl escaped serious injury.

"By the sake of God, the child ended up under the train, underneath, between the wheels, this is how she was able to survive," Antonyo Love said.

WATCH: Bronx subway heroes honored


The cellphone video from across the platform showed the men rushing to the little girl's aid to pull her back onto the platform.

EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.


Love was not on the platform at the time, but heard the commotion and ran to see what happened.

The Memphis native didn't think twice about getting involved and helped Torres, who was trying to coax the girl to crawl to them.

Diaz presented each man with a Citation of Merit in recognition of their actions.

He praised them for their heroism and bravery, calling both men an inspiration for the entire community.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsbridgebronxnew york citysuiciderescuesubwaygood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Car crashes into home on Long Island, homeowner hurt
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Music producer injured in freak bike accident in NJ dies
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Show More
New 'Jeopardy!' champ could be the next James Holzhauer
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
9-year-old caught driving mom's car in Las Vegas
Gov. Cuomo travels to Conn. to work on vaping policies
RHONJ star Joe Giudice asks to be sent to Italy
More TOP STORIES News