Suspect with surgical mask wanted in Bronx subway shooting

🚨WANTED🚨The subject pictured below is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Simpson St and Westchester Ave Train Station. Subject is described as a m/b approx 5'9in tall wearing gray coat and gray pants. ☎️ Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/Mtowb5dc5e — NYPD 41st Precinct (@NYPD41Pct) April 27, 2020

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect in a surgical mask shot a 42-year-old man in a Bronx subway station Sunday night.Police say the victim was shot on the northbound number 2 subway platform at the Simpson Street station in Longwood just before 10:30 p.m.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 black male wearing a grey coat, black hoodie and grey pants.----------