Suspect with surgical mask wanted in Bronx subway shooting

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect in a surgical mask shot a 42-year-old man in a Bronx subway station Sunday night.

Police say the victim was shot on the northbound number 2 subway platform at the Simpson Street station in Longwood just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 black male wearing a grey coat, black hoodie and grey pants.



