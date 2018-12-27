NYPD searching for thieves suspected of stealing $200K from Bronx businesses

Police are on the hunt for a group of brazen thieves targeting businesses in the Bronx by cutting holes in walls.

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Video released Thursday shows the five masked burglars during one of their overnight break-ins.

Investigators say the thieves cut holes through the walls to bust into the restaurants and supermarkets.

Authorities say the thieves have struck at least eight times since September and have stolen nearly $200,000 in cash from restaurants and supermarkets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

