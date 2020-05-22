Brooklyn Bridge closed in both directions after man climbs to top

BROOKLYN, New York -- The Brooklyn Bridge is closed in both directions Friday afternoon after a despondent man scaled to the top and threatened to jump, authorities say.

Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit have climbed to the top of the Manhattan stanchion of the bridge and are working to rescue the man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Related phone numbers and information are available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

