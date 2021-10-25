NYC workers march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest of COVID vaccine mandate

The protest was set to end in front of City Hall on the Manhattan side of the bridge and was billed as an anti-mandate protest on behalf of nearly 50,000 NYC employees who have yet to be vaccinated.
Thousands of demonstrators poured over the Brooklyn Bridge -- from police officers to firefighters, to sanitation workers, paramedics and public schoolteachers.
Some were vaccinated, some were not. All of them were opposed to mandated vaccinations for municipal workers in New York City.
Protesters said they're determined to defy the city's vaccination mandate requiring that anyone who receives a paycheck from the city show proof of vaccination by 5 p.m. Friday or be placed on unpaid leave.
It applies to nearly 50,000 workers. Oren Barzilay is one of them. The president of the city's EMS union says half his workforce is unvaccinated.
"All our members were exposed to this disease and we developed our natural immunity," Barzilay said. "If we have the natural antibodies in our body, is it necessary to really inject something else into our body? When it's still early. It's only 10 months into it, the vaccination process."
Some, like Barzilay, insist the vaccination is unnecessary despite what most experts claim. Others simply don't trust it.
"Also had a vaccine we all got as little kids called the polio vaccine, and you know what? I never got polio," DSNY worker Joseph Reichling said. "But I know people who have been vaccinated and gotten coronavirus."
Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was at the protest and said he is opposed to the mandates.
"I think especially these draconian measures that all civil servants have to be vaccinated or they get fired, we already don't have enough cops, we don't have enough correction officers, we don't have enough health care workers, we don't have enough teachers," Sliwa told Eyewitness News. "So, who's getting hurt by all of us, obviously, students, citizens, people who need services. Stop this nonsense, and the mandate."
Sliwa said the workers should be encouraged to be vaccinated, but if they can't or won't, weekly testing should be allowed.
Monday's demonstration follows a protest Sunday night at the Barclay's Center in support of Kyrie Irving.
A crowd of people rallied as the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets at their home opener without their point guard.
At one point the protest turned violent when some demonstrators tried to break into the arena, clashing with security and police.
Irving has refused to get vaccinated. As a result, he's not getting paid.
The same could soon be said for thousands of city workers if they don't get the shot by Friday.
That's the threat from Mayor Bill de Blasio with vaccination rates lagging behind the general population at several large city agencies including the NYPD and the FDNY.
"It's time now. If you don't want to get vaccinated, you'll be put on unpaid leave. Well, the vast majority of human beings go to work to get paid. And also, I think for a lot of our first responders, there's a calling. They believe in the work, they care about the work. Those two factors I think are going to cause the vast majority to get vaccinated," Mayor de Blasio said.
The mayor did offer a $500 incentive for city workers to get vaccinated and even that's causing controversy, with several unions now demanding back pay for workers who already got vaccinated without a bonus.
Also on Monday, the PBA filed a lawsuit in Staten Island state Supreme Court seeking to overturn the vaccine mandate.
PBA President Pat Lynch said they will also file a request for a temporary restraining order asking the court to bar the city and the NYPD from implementing the mandate while the suit is pending.
