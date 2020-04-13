Brooklyn church burglarized twice in 5 days

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for burglarizing a church in Brooklyn twice.

The break-ins at Grace Baptist Church on New Jersey Avenue in East New York took place just five days apart.

The first happened on March 31st at 8 p.m. and then again on April 5th at 9 a.m.

In both cases, the suspect forced open a side door. The burglar got away with cash the first time and two watches the second time.

The burglar is described as wearing a black hat, a black jacket, a white shirt, black pants, light-colored sneakers and carrying a black knapsack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

