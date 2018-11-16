Community activists side by side with NYPD flooding the Church Avenue train station in Flatbush with sketch of possible hate crime suspect. Exactly 1 week to the minute where 57-year-old woman was allegedly punched in mouth and stabbed in chest. pic.twitter.com/918pNaQeeg — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 17, 2018

A community in Brooklyn came together Friday night to find the person who attacked a woman from Trinidad - hit her, stabbed her and used racial slurs.Anne Marie Washington, 57, told police she stepped off the train when a white man in his 30s uttered a racial slur and punched her in the mouth. Later she realized she had also been stabbed in the chest.She needed surgery to repair a collapsed lung.The attack happened a week ago near the Church Avenue station in Flatbush, and police have yet to identify the suspect, let alone catch him.Police say the suspect fled on a Q train.The community flooded the streets with the face of a man who reminded everyone in the neighborhood that hate is ugly, and it still lurks out in the open."The guy is still out there. The community is afraid, we're scared," says Community Activist Monique Waterman.The suspect's face is plastered everywhere you look."It could've been my mother, it could've been their mother. This person was very skillful in how they did it, and they had a purpose, and now we're showing our purpose a community," says Community Activist Anthony Beckford.There is reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction - $7,500 in all.----------