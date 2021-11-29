Actors honored for rescuing teen trapped under SUV in Brooklyn

They were shooting for a TV series, when suddenly they ended up in a real-life situation, ripped out of Hollywood.
Their instincts kicked in, and a teenager is alive because of it.
"I heard a loud bang and went over to the scene," actor John Camera said. "Screaming let's get a jack but no one came with a jack. He was screaming and then he asked me 'please help me, please help me.'"
It was a 14-year-old boy trapped under an SUV.
The group of good Samaritans was seen coming to his rescue, in an exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News.
It was the cast and crew of the TV series Gravesend who happened to be filming nearby.
They couldn't pull the boy out from under the SUV, so they pulled the SUV off of him.
"We all helped to lift that car up with ease," Gravesend actor Evan Sumner said.
"It went up like a feather. To me, it felt like nothing. And when we went to push it, it like flew. I thought we were Superman I swear," actor Anthony Guarino said.
It happened three weeks ago in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn.
Cops say the 80-year-old driver behind the wheel told them her brakes stopped working, when she ran over the teenage boy walking his dog.
As soon as they lifted the SUV, his dog then came crawling out from under.
ALSO READ | Video shows 2 NYPD cops shot by suspect during struggle in Bronx
They had no idea the dog was under there.
"And then the dog came running out, it was stuck underneath the transmission," Camera said.
"The show is about Brooklyn in the 80s and growing up in this neighborhood I remember that people always, if they could help you, they would," actor William DeMeo said. "And this isn't just about cast and crew, the people of the neighborhood also. The people that lived around there and were there, all pitched in and helped."
The 14-year-old remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
"We pray for him and his family, we pray for him to have a full and speedy recovery," councilmember Mark Treyger said. "He's still in the hospital and he's still battling, and we're praying for a full holiday miracle for him and his family."
The cast and crew plans to visit the boy in the hospital as soon as he is well enough to take visitors.
