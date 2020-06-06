Man dies after shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has died after being shot in the head in a Brooklyn deli.Police say the 28-year-old and the 40-year-old were inside the deli located on 620 Livonia Ave in East New York when two other men came inside the deli and started shooting.The 28-year-old was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The 40-year-old was shot in the stomach and is expected to survive.The two suspects fled on motorcycles.Police say the shooters and the victims were all known to each other.An investigation is underway.