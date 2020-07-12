Dad struck, killed by car in Brooklyn as family watched in horror

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while taking groceries out of the car in Brooklyn while his family watched in horror.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th St in Borough Park. The man's wife and 6-year-old daughter had exited the car just before he got hit, police say.

Police say the 50-year-old father parked his car and was pinned by a 21-year-old male driver who apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI. Sources tell Eyewitness News there was a marijuana smell inside his car.

The 50-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Jose Barrera.

The man's wife and child were unharmed.

