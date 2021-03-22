Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at apartment building in Flatbush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10435091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a smoky blaze at an apartment building in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.The fire broke out on the second floor of the Tilden Avenue building just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.It quickly went to three alarms.FDNY officials say five people, including two firefighters, were hurt.Two civilians were treated at the scene and one was treated an area hospital. All those injuries were said to be minor.The two firefighters were being evaluated.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------