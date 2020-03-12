New photos released of suspects involved in brutal gang attack on girl in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released additional photos of the suspects wanted in connection to a brutal attack on a teenage girl in Brooklyn.

According to police, the people in the photos were part of a gang that chased down a 15-year-old girl on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights on Thursday, March 5.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the victim. They kicked and punched the girl until she was unconscious and then stole her Air Jordan sneakers.

Police say the girl's phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

The girl was treated and released from the hospital.

So far, 12 teenagers have been arrested.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

