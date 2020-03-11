Video shows man stealing woman's wallet at gas station in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a thief caught on camera stealing a woman's wallet at a gas station in Brooklyn.

The incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 15, in front of a gas station on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Video shows a male suspect looking inside a 51-year-old woman's car as she pumps gas.

The man then opens the car door, grabs the victim's wallet and then flees on a bicycle.

Police say the suspect got away with $50 and two credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

