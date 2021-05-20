Traffic

NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn

Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves woman dead

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD investigators are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn.

Police say 74-year-old Maureen Fraser was crossing East 80th Street in Canarsie when she was struck by a white van.

The driver did not stop.

Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

