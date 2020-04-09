Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken washing machine in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A brutal attack at a Brooklyn laundromat over a broken washing machine was caught on camera.

It happened Saturday morning inside Hicks Mega Laundromat on Hicks Street in Red Hook.

Police say the suspect started arguing with a 34-year-old employee when his washing machine malfunctioned.

That's when things turned physical with the suspect punching, kicking and pushing the employee before hitting him with a chair and taking off.

