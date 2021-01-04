79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack

Sources tell Eyewitness News the attacker, a 22-year-old man taken into custody at the scene, was a family member.
It happened inside an apartment building on Putnam Avenue in Bed-Stuy on Sunday night.
Police say a 79-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.
First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 49-year-old man and the young girl were also slashed - they are both in stable condition.
