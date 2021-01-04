79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack

By Eyewitness News
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A machete attack in Brooklyn killed a 79-year-old man and injured two other people, including a 4-year-old girl.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the attacker, a 22-year-old man taken into custody at the scene, was a family member.

ALSO READ | Man accused of slashing woman and her dog with machete in Brooklyn fatally shot by police
EMBED More News Videos

A man who slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, officials report.



It happened inside an apartment building on Putnam Avenue in Bed-Stuy on Sunday night.

Police say a 79-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 49-year-old man and the young girl were also slashed - they are both in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Man in custody after wild spree with tree branch in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

A man is in custody after he injured 10 people and damaged six vehicles during a wild rampage with a tree branch in Manhattan Saturday



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantnew york citybrooklyncrimemurderassaultattackmachete
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after wild spree with tree branch
Bus driver injured after man randomly attacks her, smashes bus windows
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s show' costar, dies at 65
Giants miss playoffs after Washington clinches NFC East
Jets part ways with head coach Adam Gase
Be Kind: 9-year-old launches fundraiser to help kids without safe homes during pandemic
Speaker of the House vote ends in Pelosi's narrow reelection
Show More
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
To speed up vaccine access, doctor suggests single doses
Cuomo says getting COVID vaccine is 'community obligation'
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
More TOP STORIES News