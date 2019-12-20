Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved Bedford-Stuyvesant murders

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police arrested a man in connection with two unsolved murders in Brooklyn that happened back in 2017 and 2018.

Stephan Khadu, 22, was implicated in two murders that went unsolved in Bedford-Stuyvesant for more than a year.

It is all part of an ongoing effort to crack down on gang and gun violence.

Khadu was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him.

He's behind bars and getting ready to see a judge on Friday.

Friday morning, multiple people have been arrested in the murder of 37-year-old Claudell Gary. Gary was killed on Hart Street in April of 2018. He was found shot in the neck and leg in front of the Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church.

Christopher Garcia, 21, and Quazeer Farmer, 20, also face charges in Gary's death.

Khadu's also accused in the murder of 17-year-old John Fernandez. Fernandez was also found shot in the neck and lying on a sidewalk in December of 2017.

His death is believed to be gang related.

The district attorney is expected to speak out on the arrests and gang and gun violence crackdown later Friday.

