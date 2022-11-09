Brooklyn Nets officially name Jacque Vaughn head coach, remove 'acting' from title

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn as the team's head coach, just over a week after he was named acting head coach.

Vaughn was in his seventh season as an assistant coach with the team when he took over on a seemingly temporary basis November 1 after the Nets fired Steve Nash following a disappointing 2-5 start to the season.

The hiring ends widespread speculation that Brooklyn was in talks to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Vaughn takes over a Nets team still reeling from Kyrie Irving's five game suspension after the star point guard shared an antisemitic documentary on Twitter.

